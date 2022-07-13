Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HAN opened at GBX 188 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.60 million and a PE ratio of 1,175.00. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.70 ($2.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

Hansa Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.