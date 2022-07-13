Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HAN opened at GBX 188 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.60 million and a PE ratio of 1,175.00. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.70 ($2.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
