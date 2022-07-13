Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $238,704,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Avalara by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $85,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $45,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 567.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,744 shares of company stock worth $6,844,729. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

