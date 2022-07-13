Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Shopify by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

NYSE SHOP opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 259.04 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

