Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $362.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

