Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after buying an additional 119,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,824. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

