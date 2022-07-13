Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for 1.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $192.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.70.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.88.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

