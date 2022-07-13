Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $637,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

