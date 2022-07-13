Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

ZM opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $404.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,834,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,991. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

