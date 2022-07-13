Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

