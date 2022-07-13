Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.04.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.