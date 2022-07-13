Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

