Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (HTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $27.21 million and $625,844.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00091527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00173568 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 909,485,344 coins and its circulating supply is 233,540,344 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

