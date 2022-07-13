Head-To-Head Comparison: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energous and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $760,000.00 102.42 -$41.43 million ($0.60) -1.68 Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.21 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.18

Energous has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energous and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Energous currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 172.28%. Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 158.84%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -4,843.41% -95.67% -86.08% Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Energous has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Energous on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous (Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

