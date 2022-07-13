HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $694,654.54 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $694,654.54 and approximately $35.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,352.36 or 1.00256142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025635 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,705,760 coins and its circulating supply is 266,570,610 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

