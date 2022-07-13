Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches Market Cap of $7.27 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $184,167.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00091527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00173568 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.