Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.