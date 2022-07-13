HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.39. 53,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.
HomeFed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOFD)
