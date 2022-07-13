Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Shares of HMC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 41,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.