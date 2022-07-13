Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

HON traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $170.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.25. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.