Hord (HORD) Reaches One Day Volume of $85,705.00

Hord (HORD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $85,705.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00099813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00172001 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

