Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

HGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HGEN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.79. Humanigen has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,430.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

