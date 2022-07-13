Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 94,613,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 173,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $340,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,066,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,810,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

