Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 270

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 306 ($3.64).

Shares of HTG traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 187.60 ($2.23). The stock had a trading volume of 303,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,350. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.24). The company has a market cap of £309.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.20.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

