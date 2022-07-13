Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 207,630 shares.The stock last traded at $60.15 and had previously closed at $62.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HURN shares. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

