Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 207,630 shares.The stock last traded at $60.15 and had previously closed at $62.93.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HURN shares. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.
In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
