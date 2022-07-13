HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Position Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519,408 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. 22,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,957. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $838.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.71.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HUYA shares. HSBC lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

