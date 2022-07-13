HYCON Reaches Market Cap of $275,746.18 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 2% against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $275,746.18 and approximately $13,238.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001319 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00070917 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.