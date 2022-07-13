i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading Down 4.4%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. 2,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

