IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC cut its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 66.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,851,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in IAMGOLD by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 417,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 108,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $706.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.36.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

