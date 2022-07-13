IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDXX. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.25.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.46. The company had a trading volume of 478,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.49 and a 200 day moving average of $467.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 173,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

