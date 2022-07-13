Idle Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Idle has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $11,992.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00108786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

