IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Purchases 10 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($14.21) per share, for a total transaction of £119.50 ($142.13).

Shares of LON IMI traded down GBX 18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,193 ($14.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,137 ($13.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($22.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,276.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,621.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,070 ($24.62) to GBX 1,750 ($20.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.38) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.45).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

