IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$15.87 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. IMI has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

