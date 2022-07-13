ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $28,652,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $16,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $15,801,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
