ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $28,652,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $16,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $15,801,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.