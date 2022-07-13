Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356,131.00 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00099813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00172001 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

