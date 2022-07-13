Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

IRMTF remained flat at $$15.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Information Services has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

IRMTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

