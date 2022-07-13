InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Trading Down 3%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 52,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 136,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 million, a P/E ratio of 478.24 and a beta of 1.18.

InfuSystem ( NYSE:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.37%.

About InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

