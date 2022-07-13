Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 241.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,884. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

