Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 118,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $181.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,011,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYRN shares. Dawson James started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

