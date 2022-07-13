Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells 2,605 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PHR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,909. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 354,378 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

