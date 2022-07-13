Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 69,562 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 69,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $790,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,347,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69.

On Thursday, June 30th, Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00.

Vertex stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -530.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $8,384,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

