Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 13450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.
About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
