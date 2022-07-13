Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 13450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.