Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTE. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $9,385,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter worth about $5,449,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,937,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,294,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 65.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 649,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 256,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

