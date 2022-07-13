Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.52.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 321,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,752,374. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

