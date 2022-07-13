Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $23.43. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 12 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $323.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
