Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $23.43. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 12 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $323.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

