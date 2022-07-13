Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 4,481 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for approximately 3.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $126,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after buying an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,195,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $168,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,514. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35. Allegion plc has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

