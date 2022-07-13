Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,821 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,747 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $62,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

