Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $199.74 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Zoetis worth $199,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,724. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

