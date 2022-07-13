Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,350 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 4.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.28% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $174,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,842. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

