International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of International Corona Capital Corp. (CVE:IC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. International Corona Capital shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Get International Corona Capital alerts:

International Corona Capital Company Profile (CVE:IC)

International Corona Capital Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM). It holds interests in two exploration stage mineral properties comprising Retty Lake copper-nickel-PGM and Schefferville Gold properties located in the Schefferville area of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Corona Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Corona Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.