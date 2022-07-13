International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of International Corona Capital Corp. (CVE:IC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. International Corona Capital shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
International Corona Capital Company Profile (CVE:IC)
