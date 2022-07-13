International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.63. 6,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,865. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

